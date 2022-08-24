DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Down 5.4%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 55,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,471,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

