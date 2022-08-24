DISCIPLINA Price Up 5.1% This Week (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

