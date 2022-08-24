Dogecoin Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and approximately $334.48 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00263708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

