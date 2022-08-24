Dopex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Dopex coin can currently be purchased for about $486.95 or 0.02243873 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dopex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dopex has a market cap of $56.00 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

About Dopex

DPX is a coin. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dopex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants. Discord | Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dopex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dopex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

