DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DTE Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

