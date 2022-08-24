Edge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,129.00 (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Edge has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $12,129.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edge has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Edge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.