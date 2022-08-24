Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Holdings Raised by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.2% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 387,421 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,787. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $394.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.