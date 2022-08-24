Electra Protocol (XEP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $47,404.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,520,562,977 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

