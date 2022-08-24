Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco raised its stake in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $493.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

