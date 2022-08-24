Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 1,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

