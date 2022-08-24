Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,407,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Hess by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.35. 6,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,017. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

