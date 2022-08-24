Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36. 21,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 312,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

