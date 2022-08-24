Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

EFSC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 60,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $1,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.