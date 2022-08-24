Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) SVP Barry D. Cooper Sells 1,290 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 256,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,399. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

