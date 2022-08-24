ERC20 Trading Up 6.6% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $120.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075752 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.