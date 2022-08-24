Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.50. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 374 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

