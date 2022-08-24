Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.50. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 374 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Ero Copper Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.53.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.