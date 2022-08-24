ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,472. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

