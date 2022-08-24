ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $243.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,858. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

