Eska (ESK) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Eska coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eska has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
Eska Profile
Eska (CRYPTO:ESK) is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
