Everex Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Everex has a total market cap of $237,118.67 and $4,596.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

