EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $784.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

