Evotec (EVT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evotec (ETR: EVT) recently:

8/23/2022 – Evotec was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Evotec was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/29/2022 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($47.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of ETR EVT traded down €2.25 ($2.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €23.26 ($23.73). 582,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 581.50. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($46.77).

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.