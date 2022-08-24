Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 38.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

