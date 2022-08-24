ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $73,161.80 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,161.80 and $2.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

