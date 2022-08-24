Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $645.00

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $208,613.29 and approximately $645.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

