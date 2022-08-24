Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. 580,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

