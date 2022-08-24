F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 205,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

F45 Training Stock Performance

NYSE:FXLV remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,248. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 137.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5,812.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

