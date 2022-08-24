F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 205,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.
F45 Training Stock Performance
NYSE:FXLV remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,248. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 137.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5,812.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
