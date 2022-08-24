F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Buys 205,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 205,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $1,184,251.26.

F45 Training Stock Performance

NYSE:FXLV remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,248. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 137.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the first quarter worth about $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5,812.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.