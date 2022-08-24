Farley Capital L.P. Has $7.41 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farley Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 284,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

