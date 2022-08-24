Financial Lp Qvt Sells 184,231 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 22nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40.

MP traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 1,481,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 893,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

