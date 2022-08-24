Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. Finning International has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $32.23.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

