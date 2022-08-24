First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.