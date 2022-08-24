First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

FHN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

