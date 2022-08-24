First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

First of Long Island stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,299. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $437.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.53.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First of Long Island by 69.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

