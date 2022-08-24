First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

