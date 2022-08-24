Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as low as $17.04. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 105,698 shares traded.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

