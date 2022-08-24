Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 4,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,409,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 14.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.