Flux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $842,305.76 (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Flux has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $842,305.76 and $407,212.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00319471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00120717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00080758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

