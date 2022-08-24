FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $108,472.03 and $384.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

