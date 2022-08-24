Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $218,339.99 and $104,174.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00778856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

