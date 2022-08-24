FortKnoxster Market Cap Hits $3.44 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $72,736.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

