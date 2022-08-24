Fortune 45 LLC Buys 910 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.58.

