Fortune 45 LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortune 45 LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 17.1% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.68. 1,704,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

