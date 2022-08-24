Fortune 45 LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC owned 0.31% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 968,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after buying an additional 106,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

