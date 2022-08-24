Fortune 45 LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 1.8% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 284,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 555,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 558,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

