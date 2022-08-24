Frax Share One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.35 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Frax Share has a market cap of $102.61 million and $16.35 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00029367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

