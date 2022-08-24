Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 233697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 52.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

