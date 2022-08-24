FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Down 1.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

