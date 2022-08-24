FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Down 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.18. 10,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

