FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 7.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 82,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,776,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

