FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 6,405 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter.

MUI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,685. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

